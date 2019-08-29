Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 531 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 85,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,928,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,499,262. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.76. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

