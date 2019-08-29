Pointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 310,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE IAE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. 788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $9.73.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.