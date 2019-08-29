Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,475,299,000 after buying an additional 509,286 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,345,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,945,000 after buying an additional 332,297 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 651,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,882,000 after buying an additional 275,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,559,000 after buying an additional 100,713 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.85. 299,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.36. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $314.14 and a 1-year high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.29.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $241,319.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,509.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

