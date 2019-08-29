Pointe Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMF. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 398,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of KMF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

In related news, President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert L. Richey purchased 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $52,116.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

