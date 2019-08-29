Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 21,591 Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,591 shares during the quarter. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd comprises about 2.2% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFJ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 111.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 18.9% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 106,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 37.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 1.6% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 154,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,349. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

