Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 3,725 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock worth $76,708,925. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,401,570. The firm has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

