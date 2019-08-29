Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 457 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 1.5% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $41,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $61,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $254,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.96. 44,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,224. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.29%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

