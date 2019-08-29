Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) & Simlatus (NASDAQ:SIML) Critical Survey

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) and Simlatus (OTCMKTS:SIML) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pointer Telocation and Simlatus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pointer Telocation 0 2 0 0 2.00 Simlatus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pointer Telocation currently has a consensus price target of $15.36, indicating a potential upside of 8.55%. Given Pointer Telocation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pointer Telocation is more favorable than Simlatus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Pointer Telocation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Pointer Telocation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pointer Telocation has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simlatus has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pointer Telocation and Simlatus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pointer Telocation $77.79 million 1.48 $6.96 million $1.02 13.87 Simlatus $20,000.00 35.71 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

Pointer Telocation has higher revenue and earnings than Simlatus.

Profitability

This table compares Pointer Telocation and Simlatus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pointer Telocation 6.39% 10.17% 7.31% Simlatus N/A N/A -32,014.61%

Summary

Pointer Telocation beats Simlatus on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services. The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products, such as fleet management products, including remote monitoring and control solutions comprising command and control center, and communications infrastructure; asset management products; and SVR products. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Simlatus

Simlatus Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video broadcast equipment and software worldwide. The company offers a range of broadcast products, such as switchers, controllers, protection switches, HD and analog routers, and audio distribution equipment, as well as SoundPal and SyncPal audio/video signaling products. It sells its products through a distribution network of audio/video equipment retailers. The company was formerly known as Grid Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Simlatus Corporation in April 2016. Simlatus Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

