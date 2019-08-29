Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.45. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.16. The stock has a market cap of $462.35 million and a PE ratio of -10.98.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

In related news, Director David Bruce Dreisinger sold 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$29,576.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86.78. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,330.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.