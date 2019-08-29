Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. 435,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,097. Popular has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Popular had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $614.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Popular will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 0.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,906,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Popular by 20.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,426,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,864,000 after acquiring an additional 570,666 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Popular by 12.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,839,000 after acquiring an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Popular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 107,454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Popular by 18.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

