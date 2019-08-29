PopularCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $130,574.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $130,574.00 and $24.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00679169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000812 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015448 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002347 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,962,460,220 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

