Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio (BMV:PBD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio (BMV:PBD)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $12.05, approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio stock. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio (BMV:PBD) by 351.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

