Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.58 and traded as low as $2.49. Precipio shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 268 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Precipio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

