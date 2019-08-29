Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

PLPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLPC traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,721. The company has a market cap of $250.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $82.70.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.84 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

