Price Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,071 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 139.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,822. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

