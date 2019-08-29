Price Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,983,000 after buying an additional 2,370,395 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,559,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,478,000 after buying an additional 1,534,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 792,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $7,022,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $6,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $134,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 20,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,782. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 412.70%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

