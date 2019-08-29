Price Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Price Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Price Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $311,000. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.44. 193,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $303.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

