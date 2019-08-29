Price Wealth Management Inc. Invests $554,000 in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Domtar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,163,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domtar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Domtar by 28.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 969,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 215,682 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Domtar by 14.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 615,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Domtar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 544,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 54,310 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UFS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.89. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFS. Vertical Group cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

