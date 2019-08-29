Price Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,188 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,188 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.84.

NYSE:LPX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.80. 92,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,097. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

