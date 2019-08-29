Price Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,258,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,134,000 after acquiring an additional 174,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,188,000 after acquiring an additional 416,956 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 240.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $165,335.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,500,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,170 shares of company stock worth $5,512,995. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. 27,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

