Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $30.13, approximately 153 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.84% of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

