Private Advisors LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 244.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

TMO traded up $10.14 on Thursday, hitting $286.20. 126,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,215. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.34 and a 12 month high of $305.45. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.32 and its 200-day moving average is $273.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

