Private Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.20. 7,630,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,531,407. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

