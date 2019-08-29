Private Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Private Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $22.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,193.25. The stock had a trading volume of 78,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $810.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,174.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,157.26. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

