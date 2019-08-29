Private Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $48,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at $186,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $330.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 332.18% and a negative return on equity of 372.68%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thorlef Spickschen bought 9,200 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $50,232.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,684.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $612,094 and have sold 2,420 shares valued at $33,684. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

