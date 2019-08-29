Private Advisors LLC Invests $1.22 Million in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. International Money Express accounts for 1.1% of Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of International Money Express as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. International Money Express Inc has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $513.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.00 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

