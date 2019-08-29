Private Advisors LLC Purchases 4,290 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 40.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 83,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 1,127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

CBIO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

