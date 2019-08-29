Private Advisors LLC Sells 29,056 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Private Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,056 shares during the quarter. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. 36,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,704. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.14. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

