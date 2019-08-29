Private Advisors LLC Sells 809 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Private Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CELG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Celgene by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,422 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,066,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,613,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,076,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,113,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celgene stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.99. 135,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,882. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.86. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $98.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

