Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 439,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 334,422 shares during the last quarter. Premise Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Premise Capital LLC now owns 125,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 102,707 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,305,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 96,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.48. 12,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,725. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

