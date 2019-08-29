Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,741,000 after purchasing an additional 228,920 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,127,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,334,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,162,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,418,000 after purchasing an additional 238,198 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,080,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,706,000 after purchasing an additional 156,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.00. 105,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,209. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $103.65 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

