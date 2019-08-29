Probity Advisors Inc. Has $514,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,065 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 385.6% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 189,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 150,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.09. 56,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $210,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,432 shares of company stock worth $5,083,246 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

