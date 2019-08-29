Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after buying an additional 1,778,840 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 126,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 42,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 42,208 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.01. 1,576,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,131. The stock has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

