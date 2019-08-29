Probity Advisors Inc. Takes $404,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCK. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,182,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after buying an additional 660,559 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,775,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,988,000. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,487.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 287,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 276,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 695,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 217,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

