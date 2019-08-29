Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.00

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $120.62, with a volume of 667993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

The company has a market cap of $298.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

