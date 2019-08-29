ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.72

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as low as $1.96. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 11 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 35.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of ProPhase Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

