ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.39

ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF (NYSEARCA:CROC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and traded as high as $60.70. ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF shares last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 285 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Australian Dollar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000.

