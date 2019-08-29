ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.08

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.08 and traded as high as $52.39. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 632 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of ProShares UltraShort Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.