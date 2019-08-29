PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $180.44

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $180.44 and last traded at $180.16, with a volume of 1866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day moving average is $162.20.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.04, for a total transaction of $101,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,996,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 159.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 231,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after buying an additional 141,855 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 67.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 503.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 84,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

