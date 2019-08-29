PumaPay (PMA) Market Cap Reaches $6.86 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC. PumaPay has a total market cap of $6.86 million and $23,322.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.54 or 0.04920213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,849,131,266 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, IDEX, CoinBene, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.