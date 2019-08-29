PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.30-9.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.753-9.753 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.92 billion.PVH also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.30-9.40 EPS.

PVH stock opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. PVH has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $157.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Several analysts have commented on PVH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PVH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.47.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 1,200 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.84 per share, with a total value of $99,408.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

