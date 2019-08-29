Qbic Price Hits $0.0006 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Qbic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Qbic has traded 53.4% lower against the US dollar. Qbic has a market cap of $2,677.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qbic Coin Profile

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

