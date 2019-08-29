QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Hits $3.50 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.50 million and $273,149.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

