Qredit (XQR) Price Tops $0.0008

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market cap of $446,064.00 and approximately $2,354.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qredit has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qredit alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034088 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011966 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002113 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000902 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002196 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 546,902,983 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.