Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Short Interest Update

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,979,400 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 5,730,100 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

In other news, Director Kathryn Quadracci Flores sold 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $53,072.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,798.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,074 shares of company stock worth $189,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 262,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

QUAD stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 98,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,729. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $486.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Quad/Graphics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.04%.

QUAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

