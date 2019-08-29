QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Cap Achieves $235,193.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $235,193.00 and approximately $601,403.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.01350223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00091404 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022269 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

