Quanta Utility Token Trading Down 33% This Week (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $20,507.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.54 or 0.04920213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.