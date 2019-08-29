QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.70 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $25.70 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $10.39 and $33.94. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.95 or 0.04859355 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,716,585 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $13.77, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94, $7.50, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55, $24.43, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

