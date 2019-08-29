Qubitica Price Reaches $30.87 on Major Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $64.38 million and $96,163.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica token can now be purchased for $30.87 or 0.00324065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00068355 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007583 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001291 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,085,316 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net.

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

