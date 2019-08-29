QUINADS (QUIN) One Day Volume Hits $25,017.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. QUINADS has a total market cap of $31,732.00 and $25,017.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00323251 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007580 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.